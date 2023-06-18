Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.