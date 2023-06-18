Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

