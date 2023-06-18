William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

PLAY opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 857,208 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,175,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,536,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,229,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

