World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre Sells 530 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $68,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,619.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $55,328.11.

WRLD stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $787.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.26.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.48. World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $160.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

