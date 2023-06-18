WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,001.29.

WPP stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

