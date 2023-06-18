Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.81. 445,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,500,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Specifically, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,977,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,628,000 after buying an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,126,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 340,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

