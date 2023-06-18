Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Xperi has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

