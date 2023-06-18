XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells $85,120.00 in Stock

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XPO Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

