Yamada (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Shares Down 6.6%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Yamada Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

