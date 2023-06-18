Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.