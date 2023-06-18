Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $742.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.89 million.

Cimpress Stock Down 0.7 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CMPR opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 2,331.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

