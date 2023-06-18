Zacks Research Comments on Trane Technologies plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $187.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.77. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.