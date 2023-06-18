Zacks Research Weighs in on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

BAYRY stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

