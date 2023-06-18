Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.26.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,452,000 after purchasing an additional 190,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

