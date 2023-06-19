1,101 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $188.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

