127,500 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. FIGS accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.08% of FIGS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $750,520.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $750,520.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,831.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,572 shares of company stock worth $1,874,930 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIGS Stock Down 3.2 %

FIGS opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FIGS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.