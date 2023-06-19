14,580 Shares in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 4th quarter worth about $36,342,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZimVie Trading Down 0.4 %

ZIMV stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZimVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ZimVie Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

