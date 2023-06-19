180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,863 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $87.28 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

