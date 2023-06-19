180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

