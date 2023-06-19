180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.2% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $868.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

