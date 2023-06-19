180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 426 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.74 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

