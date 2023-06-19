180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $65.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $1.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.