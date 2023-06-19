2,400 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $191.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $197.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average is $167.42.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

