3,740 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tractor Supply Price Performance
TSCO opened at $218.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.25. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.