47,000 Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $61,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETWO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

E2open Parent Stock Down 1.5 %

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $69,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,155.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $206,700 in the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 99.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $166.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.