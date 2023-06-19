5,700 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

