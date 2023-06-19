8,469 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.14. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. William Blair started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

