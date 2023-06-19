971 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $245.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.02 and a 200-day moving average of $232.32.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

