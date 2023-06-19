ABCMETA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $177.95 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $177.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018553 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,380.90 or 0.99996108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002487 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002571 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $244.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

