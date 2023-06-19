Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.58.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $319.54 on Monday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

