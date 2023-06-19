Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,226,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
