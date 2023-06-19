Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

ATVI opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

