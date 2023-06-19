ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.90. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.35 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 814,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 649,198 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,369,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 1,344,560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 200,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics



ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

