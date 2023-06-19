ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.90. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 814,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 649,198 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,369,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 1,344,560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 200,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

