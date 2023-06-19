Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Bank of America

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $503.28.

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.28 and a 200 day moving average of $365.38. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

