Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Bank of America

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $503.28.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.28 and a 200 day moving average of $365.38. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

