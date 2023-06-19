Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 788.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $1,753,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

AFL opened at $69.43 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

