AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at CIBC

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.25 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.