Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

