Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 338,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AGYS opened at $71.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Agilysys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Agilysys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 111,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

