AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
Shares of AGNCP opened at $20.42 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGNC Investment (AGNCP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.