AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNCP opened at $20.42 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

