Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

