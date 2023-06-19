Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Up 9.9% in May

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.50 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $98.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $25,016.01. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 91,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,688.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,016.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,688.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,354 shares of company stock valued at $776,049 and sold 21,278 shares valued at $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

