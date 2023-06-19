Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $805.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTL. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,266,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 314,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 347,483 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,408,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.