Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -140.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -716.67%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,170,000 after buying an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $107,390,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,621,000 after purchasing an additional 309,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Further Reading

