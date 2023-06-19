Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners raised Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 2.5 %

ALIM opened at $2.90 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Further Reading

