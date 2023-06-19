Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

