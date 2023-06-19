Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.85.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 145,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,037,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 35.0% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.