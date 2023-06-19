Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOG opened at $124.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.