Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATUSF opened at $16.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

ATUSF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

