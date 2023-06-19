Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MO opened at $44.07 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

