Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.35.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,361. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 52,136 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.