American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $209,161,000 after acquiring an additional 331,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.